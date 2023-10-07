Saturday, October 7, 2023, 08:49



Updated 09:23h.

Israel has decreed a “state of war alert” during the early hours of this Saturday and has mobilized its reservists after the Gaza militias have launched the largest unprecedented attack on the city. The armed wing of Hamas has acknowledged the attack and claims to have launched more than 5,000 rockets. As reported by the emergency service, at least one 70-year-old woman has died as a result of a direct impact and another 15 people have been injured, two of them seriously, in the south of the country.

The commander of the Ezzedin al Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, Muhamad al Deis, has announced the beginning of the military operation called ‘Al Aqsa Flood’ in response to the “desecration” of the Esplanade of the Mosques by the Israelis. He has also denounced the months of violence against the Palestinian population in the West Bank.

The alarms have not stopped ringing in the early hours of this Saturday in Isreal, even in Tel Aviv or Jerusalem, while the police have asked the population to stay close to the air shelters.

The editorial staff of this newspaper is currently working to update and complete this information.