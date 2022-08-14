The man suspected of carrying out a terrorist attack in Israel by shooting a bus in Jerusalem Saturday evening near the Tomb of King David and a parking area in the area, located near the Western Wall, was handed over to the security forces this morning. The Jerusalem post reports it. At least eight people were injured, including two seriously and five mildly. The manhunt continued throughout the night, an Israeli police spokesman reported.

The arrested man is 26 and a resident of East Jerusalem, local media reported. According to the Times of Israel, the man arrived by taxi at the police station where he appeared.