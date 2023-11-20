The Israeli Army claimed this Sunday to have found a “fortified tunnel” under the Shifa hospital in Gaza Citywhere it alleges that Hamas has its main command center, and showed photos and videos of the discovery.

“Based on intelligence information from the Israel Defense Forces and the Shin Bet (internal security agency), “Soldiers exposed a 55-meter-long and 10-meter-deep terrorist tunnel beneath the Shifa hospital complex.”indicated a military statement.

Israeli forces continue to work to discover the full route of the tunnel, he added.

In the videos released by the Army, a deep staircase is seen leading to the entrance to the tunnel shaft.which “consists of defense means such as” an explosion-proof door and a firing hole,” notes the Israeli Army.

“The terrorist organization Hamas uses this type of door to prevent Israeli forces from entering command centers and underground assets belonging to Hamas,” he adds.

The military statement specifies that the tunnel shaft was discovered under a shed, “next to a vehicle containing numerous weapons, including anti-tank launchers, explosives and Kalashnikov rifles.”

The Army also released aerial photographs of the Shifa hospital where the “terrorist infrastructure found by Hamas” can be seen. including “explosives in the physiotherapy rooms, an interrogation room in the cardiology area, weapons and intelligence in the MRI center and a tunnel shaft that was located near the Qatari hospital building,” he explains.

View of the Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, in a file image. Photo: Mohammed Saber. EFE

“The results clearly demonstrate that Hamas uses numerous buildings in the hospital complex as cover for terrorist infrastructure and activities. “This is further evidence of the cynical way in which Hamas uses the residents of the Gaza Strip as human shields for its murderous terrorist activities,” a military spokesman stressed.

Shifa Hospital, the most important medical center in the Gaza Strip, has been under siege by Israeli forces for several days, and last week, ground forces raided the facility.

Last Wednesday, the Israeli Army announced the discovery of Hamas weapons and combat equipment in Al Shifa hospital, who was evacuated yesterday after being completely cut off and after several days without electricity, drinking water, medicine, and in the midst of an imminent outbreak of infection due to housing some 170 corpses that could not be refrigerated.

Aerial view of the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City.

Among those evacuated were thousands of displaced people and 31 premature babies, who were able to reach a hospital in the south of the Strip this Sunday. from where they will be transferred to Egypt on Monday to receive proper care.

It is estimated that about 300 people remain inside Shifa hospital, including critical patients and medical personnel.

