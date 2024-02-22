The Israeli military cabinet, consisting of key government ministers, approved the visit of the delegation led by the head of the Mossad intelligence service, David Barnea. to Paris, where on February 23 consultations will be held with representatives of the United States, Qatar and Egypt on the release of Hamas hostages, Israeli radio reported Kan.

According to the radio station, political and military circles are optimistic, believing that these consultations will help make a breakthrough in negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages. The final decision on the powers of the delegation will be made by the full Israeli government.

At the heart of the dispute between Israel and Hamas is the issue of the release of hostages. One of Hamas' demands is the formation of a mechanism for relocating residents from the south to the north of the Gaza Strip. "We will expand the mandate of the hostage negotiators, and at the same time we will advance the expansion of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant told White House Middle East envoy Brett McGurk on February 22. On February 21, the head of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Yoav Galant, during a meeting with a delegation of the leadership of Jewish organizations of North America in Tel Aviv, said that the victory of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) over the Palestinian Hamas movement would contribute to the continued normalization of relations in the Middle East. In his opinion, the head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, has turned from the leader of a terrorist group into a fugitive. On the same day, Russia called on the International Court of Justice to give a proper legal assessment of Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that the obligations to resume negotiations lie with Palestine and Israel, but other states and international organizations are obliged to contribute to the final settlement of the conflict.

On February 20, the United States once again vetoed the adoption of a resolution proposed by Algeria in the UN Security Council calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. The document received support from 13 members of the Security Council; Great Britain abstained from voting. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, noted that this decision by the United States shows their attitude towards people against the backdrop of the worsening situation in the Middle East.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on October 7, when the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. On the same day, the Israeli side began retaliating against targets in the enclave.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.