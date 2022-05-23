Filed Barcelona for F1 it is already time to dive into the most glamorous appointment on the calendar, or the Grand Prix of Monk. For the first time this season Max Verstappen will arrive on the track as championship leader, while the host Charles Leclerc will be the pursuer in a home race where he has always enchanted without ever being able to see the checkered flag (not even in F2 ).

Obviously, in Monaco the Qualifying will be fundamental in a race in which overtaking is almost impossible, even more so with cars compared to coaches from Vettel, really difficult to ‘spin‘among the streets of the Principality.

Mario Isola underlines how important it will be to be able to adequately exploit the C5, that is the softer compound of Pirelli tires: “Monaco is often described as one of the most unpredictable races of the year, but the truth is that qualifying takes on a particular meaning as on this track the position on the track is crucial. As a result, figuring out how to get the most out of the softer C5 compound, which has only been brought to the Australian Grand Prix so far this year, will be a key aspect of free practice.

The motorsport manager of the single supplier in F1 also highlighted an important aspect at a strategic level. Without the constraint of compound in Q2 anyone, even the pole-man absurdly, could decide to start with hard tires to clear the cards at a strategic level: “Since now the rule that required the top 10 drivers to start the race with the tires they had passed Q2 with no longer exists, this year we could see different strategies. Some riders may choose harder compounds at the start for a long first stint, given the difficulty in overtaking. Others, on the other hand, may choose a more traditional approach starting with the softer compound. In short, it is a race in which strategy can really make a difference ”.