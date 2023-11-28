The Norwegian Tobias Foss, 26, 2022 World Time Trial Champion and from Jumbo Visma, has been announced as the new signing of the Ineos Grenadiers starting January 1, 2024.

It may be of interest to you: Nairo Quintana, nominated to be ‘capo’ of his team: ‘He should not be sociable with anyone’

Foss, a professional since 2020 and with 4 victories under his belt, has signed a three-year contract with Ineos, until the end of 2026.

INEOS Grenadiers 🤝 Tobias Foss We’re excited to reveal Tobias will be joining the team on a three-year deal 🙌👊 Please join us in welcoming Tobias to the Grenadiers 👋 pic.twitter.com/08FpWk5zHf — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) November 27, 2023

In 2022, the Lillehammer, Norway-born rider achieved the biggest result of his career by taking the world time trial title in Wollongong, Australia. His record also includes a victory in the Tour del Porvenir in 2019, 2 national time trial champion titles and road winner in 2021.

Also: Rigoberto Urán puts his first uniform on sale, famous for his novel: this is worth it

“When I was 14 and started riding a bikeEdvald Boasson Hagen and Team Sky became my idols and my favorite team. After that, Chris Froome, Bradley Wiggins and Geraint Thomas inspired me as I dreamed of the Tour de France,” Foss explained.

Jumbo Visma, winner of the second stage of the Tour.

Foss has raced at the highest level for four seasons and has established himself as one of the top talents in the professional peloton. “I would like to have a season in which I can be consistent with the best. I don’t have specific goals, but I want to take advantage of my opportunity, contribute to the team obtaining good results and go for a medal in the Olympic Games,” he said.

Read here: Nairo Quintana, without eagerness, asks for calm on his return to cycling: ‘I haven’t run in a long time’

The Norwegian will join a team that has Tour de France champions, such as the British Geraint Thomas and the Colombian Egan Bernal, along with some of the most interesting young talents in cycling today.

Tobias Foss of the Jumbo a #Ineos“Excited to compete alongside these runners and to be able to grow in my own experience, we have good mentors that we can learn from, so that we can maintain the culture and get bigger every year” pic.twitter.com/5YMNqWsq67 — OSCAR RESTREPO (@PROFE_RESTREPO) November 27, 2023

“I am very excited to compete alongside these riders and to be able to grow in my own experience. The future of Ineos Grenadiers is exciting, we have good mentors that we can learn from, so that we, the young riders, can maintain the culture and make this team bigger every year,” he concluded.

SPORTS

With information from EFE.

More news in EL TIEMPO