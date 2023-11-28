Is Saudi Arabia intercepting missiles for Israel?

Home page politics

From: Nils Hinsberger

Press Split

Saudi Arabia is actually keeping a low profile in the war in Israel. Now the desert state of Israel has probably secretly provided support.

Tel Aviv – Im War in Israel has loud Mirror-Information that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has probably already repelled air strikes on Israel several times. Those from Yemen Israel The rockets fired were shot down by the air defense of the autocratic state. A surprising decision, since Saudi Arabia is actually a supporter of the terrorist militia Hamas applies.

The kingdom has not yet commented on its alleged support for Israel. Experts suspect that Saudi Arabia is continuing to pursue its plan to normalize relations with Israel with these actions – despite their military action against Palestine and Hamas. A rapprochement between the Gulf states and Israel has been apparent for some time.

The desert state is said to have intercepted rockets aimed at Israel at least twice. Again Mirror reported once on the night of November 4th to 5th and once at the end of October. It is also possible that further actions by Saudi Arabia have taken place.

Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have probably shot down rockets fired at Israel from Yemen several times. © —/Saudi Press Agency/dpa/archive image

Saudi Arabia repelled rockets fired by Houthi militias at Israel

The one from that Iran Supported and partly controlled Houthi militias are said to be responsible for the rockets fired at Israel. In addition to Saudi Arabia, soldiers from the US Navy are also said to have intercepted the militias’ missiles in the Red Sea. Previously, rockets were fired by the Houthi militia at a US Navy warship after it responded to a distress call from a tanker that was apparently hijacked by armed people.

In addition to the Houthi rebels, Iran also supports Hamas, which carried out the terrorist attack on Israel on October 7th. This could also be the reason for the intervention of Saudi Arabia, which shows solidarity with the Palestinians but actually rejects Hamas.

Saudi Arabia has not yet commented

Although solidarity with Palestine is, to a certain extent, a principle of the kingdom, Iran, as the main supporter of Hamas, is at the same time the declared enemy of Saudi Arabia. This hostility may have contributed to the abandonment of fundamental neutrality in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.