Junior has regained confidence after the 3-0 win over the Cali, match of the quadrangular B of Colombian soccer, which excites the fans of the Barranquilla team.

At least, for the moment, the club is in good health, but in the last few hours an episode came to light that does not leave one of its players in a good position.

Accident

Cases had already occurred in the past, for example with Didier Moreno, and they are repeated now, with a fact that is still a matter of investigation.

The Heraldthe most important newspaper in the region, reported that Jhon Vélez, who just started the victory against Cali, would be involved in an accident near Barranquilla.

As it was known, the incident occurred on the morning of this Monday, November 20, on the old route to Colombian Portnear the Swan Lake.

“This medium learned that the player was the occupant of a private vehicle that collided with a contractor van from the Movistar company that, apparently, was parked on the side of the road,” the newspaper published.

“The midfielder of the red and white team was taken to a healthcare center in the area, but, at the moment, it is unknown if he was injured,” said the source.

Jhon Vélez involved in a traffic accident on Lake El Cisne. Two women and another companion who apparently fell asleep. They collided with a Movistar vehicle. They left in two ambulances. It bothers me to have to report this. @HablaSports pic.twitter.com/Hqr12sQOa9 — JuanSalvadorB (@JuanSalvadorB) November 20, 2023

