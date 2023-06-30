The internal competition in the opposition alliance is doing a lot of 180 degree turns, initially: santiago creel and lilly tellez headed the preferences to be elected candidateshowever, surprisingly, during the last few days Xochitl Galvez It has taken an unusual momentum and it seems difficult to be displaced.

She appears on social networks and in interviews in the formal media, with a new image that paints her as the applicant who comes from below, from a humble birth who with effort and work has managed to stand out, even in a policy with very similar characteristics. at the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorwhich could attract the electorate of Brunette.

In full view of all, initially the leader of the BREAD, Marko Cortesfully supported santiago creel and after the withdrawal of Lilly Téllez, it was thought that xochitl It would only be a comparsa to legitimize the election process in the opposition alliancebut it far exceeded expectations and now it seems that the whole stage towards 2024 is set for her.

Apart from assuring that if he supports the social programs of the 4T, Xochitl has immediately focused his batteries of criticism against Claudia Sheinbaumwhom she envisions as her main opponent because she leads the polls among Morenistas and because she is also a woman.

A matter of time to know if its bubble continues to grow in the coming days or if it flatly deflates.

Potpourri. He Governor Ruben Rocha The protest took place yesterday from the newly integrated Citizen Council for Monitoring Public Policies of the Youth Instituteand declared himself in favor of opening up greater opportunities for young people and, moments later, he established his position by once again criticizing the former Governor Mario Lopez and rejecting a new alliance between Brunette and the PAS for the 2024 election.

About him PAS and Cuenassures that he would oppose any alliance due to the acts of corruption in which they have incurred in the uaseven if from the national leadership of Brunette try to impose it, “I don’t know if they would listen to me but that’s my opinion,” he says and instead defends the Ahome Mayor, gerardo vargaswhom he qualifies as a good ruler.

the leader of Brunette, Merary Villegas echoes the governor and declares that the PAS has no place in the party and that they don’t need it either.

RAINS. The first ones begin to cause a stir hurricanes that have formed in the Pacific, “Adrian” and “beatrice” that still do not impact with rains in Sinaloawhich are greatly needed to alleviate the drought that affects a large part of the mountain municipalities.

CHILDISH. Safety, education, care for the environment and peace are the issues that most interest or concern young students and they are precisely the ones that recommended legislation, yesterday during the act of integration of the children’s council, which the secretary of the city council, Genaro García, presided. They even give lessons to adults.

“I am going to be the next president of Mexico”: Xochitl Gálvez, Senator.

It may interest you:

Will Cuen and the PAS ally with the PRI?

“All the meat on the grill” for Adán Augusto

Rocha launches against Malova and Villarreal

#Xochitl