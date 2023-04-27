Cristiano Ronaldo is not going through his best sporting moment. His arrival at Al Nassr, from Saudi Arabia, amid much luxury and hype, has not given the expected results.

The team was eliminated from the Kings Cup, lost first place in the Arab League and fell in the classic against Al Ittihad. In addition, the Portuguese has been without scoring for more than 300 minutes.

Added to his sports pothole, Portuguese media assure that the relationship with his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, is not going through its best moment, after seven years together, and some even say that there could be a break.

The rumors of the bad moment of the relationship of Georgina and CR7



Daniel Nascimento, a friend of Cristiano’s mother, Dolores Aveiro, assured that CR7 would be “fed up” with Georgina, with the argument that the only thing he does is spend money and that it would not be up to his standards.

Similar versions were published by the Noite das Estrelas (CMTV) medium, which insisted that the player would be very upset by his partner’s attitudes.

Georgina Rodríguez is a model, businesswoman, ‘influencer’, former dancer and mother of two children. Photo: Instagram: @georginagio

However, people close to the couple assure that none of this is true and that the relationship between Georgina and Cristiano continues as strong as ever.

“I can confirm from a one hundred percent reliable source that they are as always. Super good. These are stories, gossip commissioned by people who can’t stand Gio. They are a couple who have love to give and give away,” declared Filipa Castro, a personal friend of Cristiano, quoted by the Spanish media La Vanguardia.

Even Georgina herself came out of the rumors, with a forceful statement through one of her stories on her Instagram account.



“The envious invents a rumor, the gossip spreads it and the idiot believes it” wrote the couple from CR7, to try to definitively put an end to the rumors of crisis.

