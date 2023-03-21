Auto editor Niek Schenk replies: “There is no dilution. In addition, each fuel must meet a European quality standard. Such a ‘white pump’ basically has exactly the same fuel as the filling stations of the large, well-known brands.

A difference in quality may first of all be related to the depot from which the fuel was supplied. Such a depot is used by all brands in the same region. And so the quality can sometimes differ slightly per region.

Furthermore, every brand can add something to the basic fuel: the so-called additives. These are chemicals that give extra properties to the fuel and this is usually added when the tanker collects the fuel from the depot. Because the tanker has different compartments, it can serve several brands of filling stations in one trip. Additives do have some influence on the properties of the fuel, but the difference that the motorist notices is really minimal.'

