The somewhat surprising ending of the soap opera Kyrie Irving arrived earlier than expected. In fact, the Nets, after receiving the transfer request from their star, probed the market to choose the Mavericks’ proposal in a short time (a bit the whole NBA did not expect a resolution before Tuesday). The controversial player then becomes Luka Doncic’s new partner. How long the union will last is not yet clear, given that the former Duke will become a free agent at the end of the season and does not want to give up a “max” contract or at least something very similar, but from today until at least the end of this season the Western Conference will have to deal with the dream backcourt Irving-Doncic. The Nets, shocked by Irving’s request that arrived on Friday, therefore pulled the plug on a project that never really took off and brought home Spencer Dinwiddie in the trade (which also sees Markieff Morris join the Mavs jersey), who had already passed from Brooklyn leaving excellent memories , a potentially interesting player like Dorian Finney-Smith, a first pick in the 2029 draft and two future second picks.

37 MILLION

An operation that, regardless of the long-term unreliability of Kyrie Irving, makes the Mavs decidedly competitive in a conference in which balance exists, and allows the Nets to limit the damage. With Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith, Brooklyn, in fact, awaiting the return of Kevin Durant shortly, remains competitive even if now it will be difficult to aim for the big target. Certainly, however, the “package” arriving from Texas is much more attractive than what LA, on the Lakers side, could have offered, which seemed the most logical destination for the former player from Brooklyn. The 30-year-old Irving, who will earn $36.9 million this year before becoming a free agent at the end of the season, in his four years in the Nets jersey, played only 143 regular season games, showing total unreliability in too many circumstances. Now Kyrie Irving will have to try to rebuild a reputation, tarnished by controversial choices, in Dallas. The Nets, once the Irving parenthesis is closed, however, will have to understand what the long-term intentions of Kevin Durant will be, who asked for the sale last summer before changing his mind two months later.