For a little over ten years, we have had Robert Downey Jr take on the role of Iron Man and, consequently, his alter ego Tony Stark.. According to the Giant Freakin ‘Robot portal, however, theera Downey Jr is officially over. Replacing the Manhattan-born actor will be Joseph Quinnthe star who played Eddie Munson in Stranger Things.

You may be wondering if it is, in fact, possible to replace the interpreter of a character who saw the end of his narrative arc in 2019 in Avengers: Endgame. For Marvel, nothing is impossible and, in view of the release of Ironheart, the TV series that will tell the story of Riri Williams, the young MIT student who will become the heir of Iron Man, Tony Stark could return.

In this series, therefore, there will be a sort of handover between Iron Man and Ironheart and, according to what reported by Giant Freakin ‘Robot, between Robert Downey Jr. and Joseph Quinn. We remind you that these are not officially confirmed news, so they must absolutely be taken with a grain of salt. The portal, however, speaks of a tested and reliable source.

We just have to wait and wait for official information from Kevin Feige, the deus ex machina of Marvel Studios. Until then, we will continue to thank Robert for bringing one of the best, if not the best, film adaptations of a comic book superhero to the screen.