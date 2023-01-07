Irina Baeva has preferred to remain silent and for everyone to comment on her supposed definitive separation with Gabriel Sotosince everything has been discussed, from infidelity on the part of both to the request for the engagement ring, but now another gossip has emerged.

It turns out that Irina Baeva returned to NY place where it is said he studies acting classes, in addition to improving his English and again Gabriel Soto is not part of his tripwhich again generates controversy in networks, as the rumor that they are not together continues to grow.

As if that were not enough, there is no sign of a like on the part of the soap opera actor, who previously left at least one emoji for the Russian actress, who made it clear weeks ago that she was still with the famous, but everything has become an uncertainty.

“I hope the Colombian opens her eyes, puts on her tennis shoes to run away because this guy is not very stable. He goes after every star he meets”, “This life is like a restaurant, no one leaves without paying, how happy I was tried his own chocolate”, write social networks.

It is worth mentioning that the blonde has not seen her in soap operas for a while where she was a pair with the artist, so her most loyal fans would like to see them together again.