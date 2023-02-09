Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani said, in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that he considers corruption to be the number one challenge in Iraq, and that the problem of corruption during the past years is that it was politically protected and this prevented previous governments from working to eradicate it, indicating that His government is taking measures to confront this problem through state institutions and the law, stressing the need not to confront corruption in a selective manner.

#Iraqi #Prime #Minister #Fighting #corruption #priority…and #ISIS #lost #strength