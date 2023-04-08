Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

Independent deputies in the Iraqi parliament are seeking to create pressure by filing complaints with the Federal Court to amend the election law, away from the “St. Lego” system.

On the 26th of last month, the Iraqi parliament voted on the third amendment to the law of provincial councils and the House of Representatives, amid strong objections from independent representatives who reject the single-circuit system according to the “St. Lego” system, as it reduces the opportunities for small parties and independents.

Video clips circulated on social media, which showed al-Halbousi summoning the military force in the Parliament building to clear the hall of those who objected to the law, before directing them to be referred to the Public Prosecutor on charges of “disrupting the internal order of the House of Representatives.”

Representative Mustafa Sanad announced that he had submitted the first appeal against the “Saint Lego” law.

And Sanad wrote a tweet on Twitter: “Accompanied by Representative Dr. Raed Al-Maliki, we filed the first appeal against the “St. Lego” law with the Federal Court, after an appeal submitted by brothers before us on the voting session and not on the law itself.

Independent deputies filed a lawsuit in the Federal Court against the Presidency of the House of Representatives to challenge the validity of the House of Representatives session No. 16 regarding the vote on the election law.

Representative Haider Al-Mutairi said that “a lawsuit was filed in the Federal Court to invalidate the voting session on the St. Lego Law,” adding that “the independents are continuing and steadfast in achieving the right.”

In addition, the Directorate of Sulaymaniyah International Airport in northern Iraq announced, yesterday, that an explosion occurred near the outer wall of the airport, without causing any injuries.

The directorate stated, in a statement, that the explosion caused a fire, and civil defense teams arrived immediately and controlled the fire.

The statement added, “The security forces are currently investigating the incident, and more information will be issued later,” noting that flights and airport operations are taking place as usual.