Hoda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi government, in cooperation with United Nations organizations, is seeking to recover its nationals from the Syrian “Al-Hawl” camp according to the principle of “a new beginning.” This came as the Iraqi National Security Advisory held a workshop to warn of the danger of the Al-Hawl camp to Iraq’s security.

The Iraqi National Security Advisory held a specialized workshop for Iraqi and international technical groups concerned with implementing the plan to recover Iraqis from Al-Hawl camp, and its impact on Iraq’s security.

The National Security Advisor, Qasim Al-Araji, said, “The Prime Minister stressed the importance of completing the requirements for transporting Iraqi families, completing this file, and ending and dismantling Al-Hawl camp, because it constitutes a direct security threat to Iraq.”

According to the approved plan, 4 technical groups were formed: “the rehabilitation group, the integration group headed by the Ministry of Immigration with a group of government institutions, the legal protection group for children headed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs with a group of other institutions, the security and legal accountability group headed by the Supreme Judicial Council, and a group of government institutions.” , corresponding to 4 international technical groups, to work jointly in implementing the tasks and achieving the goals planned in completing this file. Meanwhile, the Iraqi security forces announced yesterday the implementation of a large inspection operation in Mosul with the participation of the security forces, to search for the remnants of the terrorist ISIS and achieve security and stability. A security source said that the security operation included searching several areas.