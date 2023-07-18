Today, Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it had received an Iraqi-Assyrian artifact from the specialized authority for the international transfer of cultural property of the Swiss Federal Office of Culture.

The ministry said, in a press statement today, that the specialized authority for the international transfer of cultural property of the Swiss Federal Office of Culture held a ceremony, yesterday, Monday, during which the Chargé d’Affairs of the Iraqi Embassy in Bern, Muhammad Jawad Mahdi, handed over the Assyrian artifact dating back to the seventh century BC, which is It is a mural made of gypsum rocks engraved with a horse and chariot carrying three people surrounded by palm trees.

According to the statement, the piece is 64 centimeters long, 41 centimeters high, and nine centimeters thick, and stands on a metal base. The Iraqi chargé d’affaires appreciated the efforts made by the Specialized Authority for the International Transport of Cultural Property and other Swiss authorities to return the Iraqi heritage, indicating that the return of the artifact represents a major achievement of profound importance to the history and cultural heritage of Iraq.