During a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Al-Miqdad, Abdullahian considered that Israel’s targeting of the Iranian consulate in Damascus “is a dangerous transgression (…) and that the coming days will be difficult days for the Zionist entity.”

He held the Iranian Foreign Minister responsible for the Israeli attack on the consulate in Damascus.

He stressed that his country considers “Syria's security its security,” adding that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in his last breath.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, accompanied by his Syrian counterpart Faisal al-Miqdad, opened on Monday a new building for the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus, a week after an air strike attributed to Israel that resulted in the destruction of the Tehran consulate headquarters in the Syrian capital, according to an Agence France-Presse photographer.

The new headquarters is located dozens of meters away from the old headquarters, which was leveled by bombing in the Mezzeh area in Damascus.

Abdullahian arrived at Damascus International Airport on Monday morning to hold discussions with Syrian officials in a visit in which he met his counterpart Faisal al-Miqdad, and will also meet Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, according to local media reports.

The Iranian minister's visit to Syria comes within the framework of a regional tour that he began on Sunday in the Sultanate of Oman in the context of tensions exacerbated by the strike that targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1 and was attributed to Israel.

Tehran had vowed to respond to the attack that killed seven members of the Revolutionary Guard, including two senior officers.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the total death toll from the strike reached 16 people.

Among the victims is Major General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the most prominent Iranian military leader to be targeted since Major General Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force, who was assassinated by a US air strike in Baghdad in January 2020.

Zahedi was one of the prominent commanders in the Quds Force entrusted with foreign operations in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.