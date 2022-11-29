Soccer World Cup

All those offended by Iran, against the US

José Mourinho maintains that the games begin to be played the day before in the press room, and that was where tonight’s Iran-USA began yesterday (20:00, World Goal). It was started by Iranian journalists. Arrives, as in the 1998 World Cup, “the mother of all parties.”

When Carlos Queiroz, the coach, and striker Karim Ansarifard entered the conference room, part of the Iranian press greeted them with a minute of applause. They were going to play the game together, something they have displayed since they arrived. They have been complaining for days about the questions that Westerners have asked Queiroz and his soccer players about the protests in their country and the repression. They say it is an unfair meddling, and on Monday they had prepared to fight back.

