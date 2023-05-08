Iran executed two prisoners sentenced to death for blasphemy on Monday for insulting Islam, posting anti-religious content online and promoting atheism.

Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare They were hanged this morning for their crimes against Islam, reported the Mizan news agency, belonging to the Judiciary.

Mehrdad and Fazeli had been sentenced to death for being responsible for a network that distributed content against Islam, insulted Muhammad and promoted atheism in the Persian country, according to Iranian judicial authorities.

Mizan described the two executed as “Koran burners”, and alleged that Mehrdad had on his property a documentary where the holy book of Islam is set on fire.

The Iranian Justice also affirmed that the two convicts used French telephone numbers to open accounts in Internet services to carry out their anti-religious activities.

According to Mizan, both men confessed to their crimes, were arrested three years ago in the cities of Yasuj and Ardabil, and had lawyers at the trials.

Mizan indicated that he did not publish the insults against Islam committed by the two executed due to “their extreme ugliness and vulgarity.”

Iran takes a very tough stance against what it considers offenses against Islam.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic Revolution, issued a death fatwa in 1989 against Anglo-Indian writer Salman Rushdie for his book “Satanic Verses”.

The British writer of Indian origin was stabbed to death in one eye in New York in August 2022 for having “attacked Islam” over his novel, decades after the fatwa was issued.

Iran is one of the leading countries in number of executions, with 246 of them in 2021.

EFE

