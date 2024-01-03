At least 20 people died this Wednesday in Iran, in a double explosion during the commemoration of the anniversary of the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani in 2020, the Islamic Republic's state television reported.

“At least 20 people lost their lives” in this attack, which took place near the tomb of the person in charge of foreign operations of the Revolutionary Guards – Iran's ideological army – in a mosque in the city of Kerman. , in southern Iran, the channel reported.

“A huge explosion was heard near the Saheb al Zaman mosque,” where Soleimani's tomb is located, state television explained before adding that another explosion had sounded a few minutes later.

The deputy governor of the central province of Kerman told the State News Agency of the Islamic Republic that It is still unclear whether the detonations were due to a gas explosion or a “terrorist attack,” and added that investigations are being carried out.

Crowds flocked to the grave of IRGC officer Qasem Soleimani to mark the anniversary of his death in 2020 in a US drone strike in Iraq.

BREAKING: 2 BAGS WITH REMOTE BOMBS EXPLODE IN IRAN Kerman's Assistant Governor: “”Explosions near Qassem Soleimani's shrine in Iran were terrorist acts.” pic.twitter.com/J2ucqT3O6N — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) January 3, 2024

Iranian state media says two explosions have struck a procession marking the anniversary of General Qassem Soleimani's assassination. The blasts reportedly happened near the slain commander's gravesite in the city of Kerman. pic.twitter.com/KbgkrewSf8 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 3, 2024

AFP and Bloomberg

