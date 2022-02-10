The driver who wants to pay the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) 2022 with a 5% discount in the State of São Paulo should be aware. Those who have a vehicle whose license plate ends in 1 have until this Thursday (10) to pay the first installment at a discount.

Those who opted for full tax payment in January received a 9% discount. The 5% discount is valid for installments in five installments starting this month of February.

Owners of vehicles whose license plates end in 2 must start paying in installments by Friday (11) to get the discount – see calendar below.

In São Paulo, the rate for passenger cars is 4% of the price shown in the Fipe table; motorcycles, single-cabin pickup trucks, minibuses and buses pay 2%; trucks pay 1.5%.

For example: if a passenger car is valued at R$ 40 thousand at Fipe, the IPVA will be 40 thousand times 4%, which gives the value of R$ 1,600.

How to pay?

Payment of IPVA can be made at lottery houses or authorized banking networks, through internet banking or at ATMs.

What happens if you don’t pay?

Fine of 0.33% per day of delay, in addition to interest based on the Selic rate (currently at 9.25% per year). After 60 days, the fine reaches the ceiling of 20% of the IPVA value. Those who do not pay will have the debit registered in the Information Register of Unpaid Credits of State Organs and Entities (Cadin State).

See the São Paulo IPVA payment schedules:

