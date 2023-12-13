Apple is planning to implement an optional but highly effective additional layer of security for iPhones. This new layer of protection, known as “Stolen Device Protection”, will be tested in its beta phase in the iOS 17.3 update, with the collaboration of developers. The objective of this measure is to prevent illicit actions, such as changing passwords or deactivating the “Find my iPhone” function on stolen devices, actions that usually precede the factory reset and subsequent resale of the phone. In situations where the phone is not in a location considered safe by the user, This update will require you to use Apple's Face ID in addition to your usual password to access saved passwords or particularly relevant personal information. We will also implement a one-hour delay for any attempt to change your Apple ID password, or for turning off Touch ID or Face ID features, when you are not in familiar environments such as your home or workplace. Work.