Washington.- The Apple’s profits soared over the past six months by 14% driven by increased sales of iPhone phones and significant growth in its services, the company’s great commitment to the future.

The technology giant announced this Thursday a net profit between October and March of 59,640 million dollarsabove those obtained in the same period of the previous year.

In its first half of 2022 (Apple’s fiscal year begins in October), the Cupertino (California, USA) company entered 221,223 million dollars, above the 201,023 billed in the same six months of the previous year.

For their part, the Investors in the company with the bitten apple pocketed $3.65 per share during this period.compared to 3.11 a year ago.

By business segment, the iPhone phone represents, with 122,198 million dollars in revenue, more than half of the company’s total turnover.

Although Apple does not detail the phone models to which the billing corresponds, it is reasonable that a large part of these come from the sales of the new iPhone 13, which went on sale at the end of September, that is, just before it began. the period analyzed today.

Behind the iPhone, although far behind, are services, one of the company’s biggest bets in recent years, in which it has launched a multitude of subscription platforms in sectors as diverse as television entertainment, video games, the press, physical exercise and music.

Between October and March, Apple entered 39,337 million dollars for these subscription services; Those followed by clothing and home technology (a segment that includes sales of, among others, Apple Watch watches and AirPods headphones), with 23,507 million dollars.

For its part, Mac computers (Apple’s original product) reaped good sales results and allowed the firm to enter 21,287 million dollars for this concept, above the 17,777 million for the same period of 2021.

The negative note, however, was put by iPad tablets, whose sales fell year-on-year and went from contributing 16,242 million to the company’s accounts to only 14,894 million.

The Cupertino company achieved more than a third of its revenues in the American market (including the US, Latin America and Canada), the region with the largest business for the company.

Behind America was the European market, closely followed by China, and further behind, Japan and the rest of the Asia-Pacific region.

In the call with investors after the presentation of accounts, Apple’s financial adviser, Luca Maestri, warned that, despite today’s good numbers, the international economic situation represents serious risks for the company’s business in the coming months. .

Maestri cited, among others, the problems that still persist in the global supply chain due to the covid-19 pandemic, with the closure of factories in China, where most of the production takes place.

In addition, the demand for iPhones and other products from the company with the bitten apple is also suffering in the Chinese market precisely because of the restrictions on mobility.

The good results presented by Apple, however, did not convince investors on Wall Street and the company’s shares fell 1.19%, to $161.72 per share, in electronic operations after the closing of the markets. New Yorkers.