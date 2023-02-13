Another stop. Once again Inter “played small” against a small one and struggled at Luigi Ferraris against Sampdoria, despite an aggressive start that for once didn’t lead to any goals. The rest is a somewhat inconclusive game, very frenetic and nervous with which Simone Inzaghi certainly cannot be satisfied: “There is disappointment because we wanted to win – his words at the end of the match -, but we have not underestimated the commitment. played in order, the result had to be different with everything we created. The Scudetto? We have to look at ourselves, there were excellent signs and we were coming from two consecutive victories and we had to be better in the last pass and in finishing.” .

The singles

—

The Inter coach then continued with clear bitterness: “We’re very disappointed with the missed three points and with a result that penalizes us. After a few super convincing games, I take the performance but I can’t be happy. After such a first half we had to go into half-time ahead.” And then it’s up to the individuals, especially those who have returned after injuries: “Lukaku got off to a good start today, he let us climb and worked from the bank, he went to shoot on an occasion when he could angle the trajectory more. It’s clearly dropped. Brozovic, on the other hand, is making a comeback and I had even thought of starting him, but let’s remember that he’s been out for four months. I took off Gosens due to a problem with his adductors, I hope to recover him immediately”.