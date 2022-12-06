The Nerazzurri coach from Malta: “There are still 23 games left to go, there’s room for everyone in the league. The market? The club is paying attention”

From our correspondent Filippo Conticello

After 23 days of rest and silence, Simone Inzaghi has made his voice heard again for the restart: it’s not over yet, Inter definitely believe in the Scudetto and are on their way towards this goal. This is the message launched by Malta, from the Centenary Stadium in the center of the island, just before directing the second training session of this mini-tour: “The league has said that from Milan on down there are 4-5 teams that are equal, while Napoli have done something extraordinary and have accumulated this gap. Winning the title is a wish and a hope, there are still 23 left to go, there is room for everyone…”. And then, on the detail of a fiery January, which will start with the super challenge against Spalletti and also lead to the Super Cup with Milan: “We will have a very challenging January. We have seen that 10 wins in 15 games are not enough because it is a league that is going to very high pace, we have to be ready: with these averages, 30 points are not enough…”. See also Lautaro against Theo. Insults and the yellow of the spit. Now the Bull risks disqualification

THE RECOVERY — Yesterday, in the 6-1 against the amateurs of Gzira United, the first soft friendly waiting to challenge Salzburg tomorrow, the defense immediately returned to conceding goals. And it is there, in a certain fragility behind, that the comeback will be played out. The recipe for Inzaghi is in two words: “Concentration and details: that’s what we need to correct what we did wrong. This break is somewhat anomalous for everyone, it’s new for all the coaches, but the lads are working well. we hope that the injured boys can return as well as possible. Darmian, D’Ambrosio and Correa are at Pinetina, we aim to have them with us as soon as possible: we have to work to get to January 4 in the best possible way, we have drawn up a plan for this” . Maybe with some additions from the transfer market, even if Simone never says anything about this issue: “I’m lucky enough to have a company behind me that is always attentive to what’s happening on the transfer market”. See also No groin and back to scoring: Vlahovic's new life

AFTER THE WORLD CUP — The rest is World Cup, given that some Inter fans are thinking about the Cup and others have turned back amid anger and disappointment: “Onana had a misunderstanding that paid for him, but I heard it and he’s calm. I can talk about what success at Inter: he’s a positive boy, both when he went on the bench and when he played, he never gave any problems. Lukaku was clearly disappointed, he’s in the World Cup and he cares a lot about his national team. But he played 45 minutes, with him Belgium had three chances that they hadn’t had in the whole game. Having the chances, a striker must stay calm.”

December 6, 2022 (change December 6, 2022 | 12:10)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Inzaghi #Lukaku #disappointed #World #Cup #Onana #Victim #misunderstanding