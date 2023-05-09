He had to be an architect, and in a certain sense he became one: from the Carpi miracle to the Scudetto, from the obsessive control over everything to the apps that players have to download, thoughts and works of a sports director who prefers facts to cameras
Even Gianni Mura, epic singer for the epic of the past of Italian football, in the pages of Repubblica became passionate about Carpi’s bildungsroman, when he conquered Serie A in 2015. He praised the sustainable strategy of president Bonacini, the simplicity of coach Castori and the work of the sports director, Cristiano Giuntoli, able to discover and optimize talent within a virtuous model.
