Acer focuses strongly on eco-sustainability and energy efficiency, and presents the first eco-friendly Wi-Fi 6E router incorporating post-consumer recycled (PCR) material. The product name is Acer Connect Vero W6mreaches peak speeds up to 7.8Gbps (gig) with AXE7800 bandand has been manufactured with 30% PCR plastic in the casing, as well as having a dedicated ECO mode, which combines maximum performance with energy efficiency.

This new router is powered by a 2GHz quad-core processor and includes a package of connectivity, coverage and security of the highest profile, including the functionality of Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band AXE7800.

These are the words reported in the official press release, written by Wayne Ma, General Manager of the company:

We are excited to broaden Acer’s networking device portfolio with the launch of the Acer Connect Vero W6m Wi-Fi 6E mesh router, designed with support for Wi-Fi 6E tri-band connectivity to provide fast and secure connections with wide coverage network within any home or office. This high-performance router is also the latest addition to our ever-growing Vero line of environmentally sustainable products, demonstrating Acer’s commitment to fulfilling its environmental responsibility and helping to reduce its carbon footprint.

The Wi-Fi 6E router can also be paired with up to 4 units and features an impressive network range, up to 465m2 on a dual mesh system and up to 930m2 on a quad mesh system, to help you eliminate dead spots in larger coverage areas.

Also from a technological point of view, the new device is equipped with a cutting-edge processor MediaTek quad-core A53 2GHz with 1GB LPDDR RAM And 4GB of memory, the Acer Connect Vero W6m is designed to meet high bandwidth needs. The Wi-Fi 6E router also attaches great importance to data protection and security, being the first router to pass the EU’s cyber security standard EN 303 645 (RED).

Truly Eco-Sustainable

Acer’s great effort towards reducing CO2 emissions is reflected in practically every aspect of the router, starting even from the packaging, made from 100% recycled paper.

Even the compact aesthetic part of the Acer Connect Vero W6m is made from 30% PCR plastic and painted in a pebble gray finish to blend into any office or home environment.

The dedicated Eco mode function optimize energy consumption of the router and the other connected devicesmanaging sleep time when they are not in use, and efficiently regulating data rate distribution.