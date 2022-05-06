Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- With an unforgettable concert of celebration to life, with romantic songs, of love and heartbreak, of spite, the famous untouchable group It was tangible before their audience, and they gave everything on stage at the Emilio Ibarra Almada Stadium, which was packed with thousands of fans of this Texan group.

The northern band from Zapata, Texa, on its 2022 tour in this city with two presentations, opened the concert at 11:00 p.m. before an excited audience that was eager to listen and sing their songs.

With a capacity of 10,000 people for both days, according to Civil Protection, Ricky Muñoz and company arrived on stage with all the attitude and energy to please the public with the songs that have become hits like Fuerte no soy, Y todo para qué , Sueña, Teach me to forget you, Air, and the theme that they currently promote on social networks If it hurts, let it hurt. After thanking the public, the leader of the group recalled his concert in 2005 in Los Mochis and asked them not to punish them so much.

The northern band from Zapata, Texas, wearing boots, hats and jeans, with almost 30 years of artistic experience, moved the more than 5,000 Mochitensians who gathered tonight at the historic concert that lasted more than two hours, with their musical proposal of northern sounds, making the accordion, strings and percussion sound like never before.

It was the turn of the new group from Guamúchil, Vena de Rey, to open the Intocables concert with covers and some unreleased songs by this ranchera-pop music group.

Read more: UAS International Festival opens with a concert by great Mexican authors

The group will perform on May 7 and 8 in Hermosillo, Sonora; 13, in Mexico City; 14, in Villa Victoria; 20, in Querétaro, and 21 and 22, in Saltillo, Coahuila, and in Plaza México, in CDMX.