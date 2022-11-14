The North American band Interpol will offer a concert on February 24 at the new Sala Mamba in Murcia (Carril Molino de Nelva, 10). The promoter Monkey Pro, hand in hand with Primavera Sound, announced this Monday what will be one of the most outstanding performances on the venue’s schedule for next year. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 18, from 12 noon on the Compralaentrada website, at a price of 35 euros (plus expenses).

The concert is part of the tour of the Iberian Peninsula by Interpol, one of the benchmarks of alternative rock of this century and one of the most appealing names for this summer’s festival lineups, to present what is now their seventh album, ‘The other side of make-believe’, published last July and which already led him to be one of the headliners of the latest edition of Primavera Sound, with dates also in San Sebastián (February 14), Santiago Compostela (February 15), Santander (February 19), Madrid (February 20), Barcelona (February 23) and Malaga (February 25).

Formed in New York in 1997, the band shot to stardom with their first album, ‘Turn on the bright lights’ (2002), which garnered rave reviews and was part of the post-punk revival that took place primarily in New York. along with other iconic groups such as The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and The National (one of the headliners of the late Murcian festival SOS 4.8 in 2015), who were clearly inspired by the garage of the 60s and post-punk and new waves of the 70s.

Throughout its more than two decades of experience and seven studio albums, Interpol has left great songs, always with a dark touch and a lot of sophistication, such as ‘Untitled’, ‘C’mere’, ‘Slow hands’, ‘Obstacle 1’, ‘Evil’, ‘Rest my chemistry’, ‘If you really love nothing’, ‘All the rage back home’ and ‘Narc’, in which the deep voice of Paul Banks stands out, the riffs of Daniel Kessler guitar and drum rhythms by Sam Fogarino. Original bassist Carlos Dengler left the band in 2010 and his position is currently held by Brad Truax, plus keyboardist Brandon Curtis for live shows.

The Sala Mamba, located in the Atalayas area, will open its doors on November 19, with a program of national and international artists of all musical styles that includes performances by Sidecars (on the opening day), Delaporte (24 November), Califato ¾ (November 26), SFDK (December 2), Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba (December 3), Carolina Durante (December 9), El Drogas (December 16), Rulo y la Contrabanda ( December 17), Boney M. (December 23), Ojete Calor (December 30), Morgan (February 10), La Bien Querida (February 11), Los Secretos (February 18), Los Punsetes (18 March) and Miguel Campello (March 25), among others.