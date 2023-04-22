Interpol issued a yellow notice which, remember, is used to help locate missing persons -often minors- or to discover the identity of people unable to identify themselves, and it is the name of a Colombian minor that appears there.

Is about Aura Luciana Patiño Cárdenas, barely eight years oldwho since January 17 of this year has not given signs of life to his father.

It is precisely he who has also gone to the media, because, according to what he says, he knows that his daughter is in the United States as an illegal immigrant after her mother took her away, preventing him from seeing her.

“The father also explained that he never showed up with his daughter for an interview at the United States embassy for a possible visa process,” the local newspaper narrates. Don Tamalio.

Therefore, advanced the procedures with the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare to restore her rights to the minor and get her to return to Ibaguéher homeland, as she fears that she is exposed to dangers given her current situation.

Interpol shared the following physical description and encourages anyone who sees it to report it to the Police.

Size: 1.2 meters

Hair color: brown

Eye color: black

Spoken languages: Spanish

Why did she and her mother have migrated?

According to the account of Mr. Hernán Patiño, the woman would be requesting political asylum in the United States, arguing domestic abuse. In fact, there is a process underway and a hearing is expected in May.

However, he trusts that he is proven innocent to sue his ex-partner for damages, but above all to get his daughter back.

