Internet Explorer is every old guard user’s nightmare, probably the slowest and least secure browser in the world. It must be said, however, that its successor Edge is not bad at all and indeed, with Windows devices it is able to prove itself very efficient.

Anyway, today we’re here to tell you about how to use Internet Explorer on Windows 11 (which you wouldn’t normally be able to do), so stop the chatter and let’s get started!

Internet Explorer, even with Windows 11 there is a way to use it!

Why on earth use Internet Explorer in 2022? Probably to inflict exemplary punishment! Anyway, today we are here to bring you back a way that will allow you to use this old and buried web browser even on the latest version of Windows.

Basic Microsoft has put in place a lock that will send you back to Edge every time you try to open its old incarnation. But we will explain how to bypass that block. Let’s get started right away!

How to use Explorer

Open start Search for “internet options” Select “Programs” and then “Manage add-ons” A window will open, click on the item “Learn more about extensions and toolbars“ The magic was successful!

But why does this happen? The simplest and most probable explanation is that it is a remnant of code that Microsoft forgot to update. In short words, it would take 10 seconds for the company to fix this little bug and completely disable access to this milestone in the company’s history.

Below we bring you a tweet complete with a video guide by Tom Warren who seems to have been the first to discover this flaw:

you thought Internet Explorer was dead, didn’t you? muahahaha 😈 ⎛⎝ (`ᢍ ​​´) ⎠⎞ pic.twitter.com/i5bXZwLRr3 – Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 3, 2022

Obviously, we categorically advise you not to browse using a browser whose last update dates back to some time ago. Here you can breathe an air of the past there is no doubt, too because Internet Explorer 11 dates back to 2019, while the first version of the slowest browser in history was released way back in 2013.

We remind you once again that currently the successor of this browser is Microsoft Edge (pre-installed as standard from Windows 10 onwards).

Having said that, as always, we just have to give you an appointment at the next article, renewing you our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news online and beyond!