Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

A number of international photographers participated, during workshops held within the activities of the first day of the International Photography Festival “Xposure 2024”, to provide attendees with their expertise and experiences. They provided their tips for taking the best photos and the most advanced programs for editing photos and highlighting their beauty.

During a workshop entitled “Enlightening Perspectives: A Workshop on Lighting in Photography,” photographer Rob Irving provided valuable advice on how to develop the skills of taking a good photo, stressing the importance of using simple solutions, as good photography is characterized by its simplicity.

Speaking about the importance of lighting in photography, he said, “Lighting sets the mood, conveys feelings, conveys a specific message, and also creates the illusion of three-dimensionality.” He added, “We often focus on the subject, but in reality we must also always focus on lighting.”

Within the workshop “Mastering Shutter Speed ​​Control: Capturing Movement and Moments,” photographer Roland Pokrivka said, “Editing operations can improve images, and photographers must use manual mode while taking photos and saving them in RAW format to ensure better quality.”

Pokrivka talked about shutter speeds, saying, “The faster the shutter speed is, the more clearly it is possible to get a fixed shot even in the case of fast movement.”

In turn, photographer Andy Katz presented a workshop entitled “Your Journey in Photography,” reviewing his experience in taking photos in all 63 American national parks, and presenting a journey in which his lens witnessed more than 50 years of diverse landscapes in more than 100 countries.

He reveals his hard-earned secrets to identifying the best photography spots, revealing hidden gems not found in tourist guides, and harnessing the power of light to capture beautiful, literal images.

