Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Judo Federation, Ambassador of the International Judo Federation for Friendship, Peace and Humanity, received a message from Marius Weiser, President of the International Federation, on the occasion of the new year, expressing his appreciation and gratitude for the efforts in the current year, which is full of sporting and community events, which contributed to serving the game and its society, which is What is a reason to be proud and proud, and to strive to continue working around the world, united and in solidarity, guided by the ethical rules of judo, for the benefit of all judo players and the community around the world.

He added in his message to all athletes, continental federations, national federations, members, coaches, referees, members of the International Federation Executive Committee, International Federation ambassadors, International Judo Federation employees, official partners, sponsors and all stakeholders, that they in the Federation are all confident and with a desire full of hope to achieve world peace on all continents.

The President of the International Federation was keen to congratulate the Judo Federation on the occasion of honoring the Emirates Judo Champions who have achieved global achievements, within the annual Emirates Sports Ceremony for Sports Achievers for the year 2022, and the Emirates of Peace and Humanity is preparing to host the World Senior Judo Championships for Individual and Mixed Judo in Abu Dhabi, from May 19 to 25, 2024. Before the start of the 2024 Paris Olympics.