Any effort is little. Despite the diversity of public and economic strategies and policies implemented in Latin America and the Caribbean, the 645.6 million inhabitants are still far from living in the dreamed 2030 Agenda. The Sustainable Development Goals are still a great pending subject. In context, a fresh look and innovative solutions are required to achieve a better quality of life for all. This is one of the main objectives of the CAF Latin America and the Caribbean Conference: a region of global solutions.

At this meeting, held in Panama City this Thursday, 35 international experts will discuss the continent's most pressing challenges. CAF-development bank of Latin America and the Caribbean aims to generate a space for dialogue and exchange of ideas to forge a more prosperous and inclusive future. These conversations will also be broadcast on this link and in streaming on the official website of EL PAÍS.

The panelists are of the highest level. Among these 35 guests will be Esther Duflo, 2019 Nobel Prize winner in Economics and president of the Paris School of Economics; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; Janaina Tewaney Mencomo, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Panama; and Sergio Díaz-Granados, executive president of CAF. All of them will present their proactive vision regarding the challenges of the region.

After the welcome words and the first presentations by experts, the first discussion panel will take place: Latin America and the Caribbean in the global environment, moderated by Lorena Arroyo Valles, director of Future America of EL PAÍS. In this forum, Stephanie Valencia, president and co-founder of Equis Institute; Alejandro Werner, founding director of the Georgetown Americas Institute and former director of the IMF Western Hemisphere Department (2013–2021); Michelle Muschett, Undersecretary General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Oscar Gamboa, former Minister Counselor of the Colombian Embassy in the USA.

Also participating will be Carlos Felipe Jaramillo, vice president of the World Bank for the Latin American and Caribbean region; Alberto Arciniega, president of Microsoft Latin America; Julieta Martínez, president of Tremendas; Josefina Montenegro, director of the National Copper Corporation of Chile (Codelco); Julio Castiglioni, president of Sao Paulo Metro; Dan Restrepo, former director for Western Hemisphere Affairs of the United States National Security Council; Sergio Londoño – senior vice president of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability of Coca-Cola LAC and Andrés Rebolledo, general secretary of OLADE.

The thematic and sectoral focuses of the conference are a reflection of the crucial challenges facing the region. From the economic situation to digital transformation, including Caribbean regional integration, the green agenda and climate change. This meeting will address the fundamental issues for the sustainable and inclusive development of Latin America and the Caribbean, without forgetting the public and private sectors, as well as civil society.