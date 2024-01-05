Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

The organizers of the Al Sheraa International Show Jumping Championship, which is considered one of the most well-known events on the international calendar of show jumping in the world of horses, announced the return of the festival again this year during the period between January 9 and 14, which will be held at the Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting and Golf Club.

The tournament is a distinguished celebration that all members of the family can enjoy attending, and it includes many exciting activities and events over five days. It will also witness many intense competitions fought by a group of the most prominent riders in show jumping, including William Funnell, Joe Stickdale, as well as the Emirates Olympic Team, so that They are all aiming to win the title and win more than 430,000 euros in prize money.

As for young visitors, they will be entertained in Al Sheraa Village, and this includes pony riding experiences, face painting, a merry-go-round, a special area for sustainability, and games to enhance various skills. The village also contains many food trucks and retail outlets.

Tomorrow is scheduled to be full of action and excitement, as high levels of horsepower of two different types will emerge in the Ride & Drive category, which is enjoyable for the public. The first ten riders from the competitions on the first and second days will participate in a fierce and distinguished competition with the aim of winning $11,000. Euro by completing a jump over 115 cm high obstacles before moving on to a fast drive in the Defender and crossing the finish line in style.

These competitions are expected to continue until the beginning of the evening and will be followed by world-class entertainment activities starting at 7 pm, including drum beats and dance performances from the Arab region, in addition to fireworks and breathtaking laser light shows.

As for the Grand Prix held on Sunday, sponsored by Longines, the official partner of equestrian sports, it represents the pinnacle of this prestigious event, where the best riders will compete on a difficult track containing obstacles 155 centimeters high, after which the winner will win a very valuable financial prize amounting to 38,750 euros.

It is noteworthy that this prominent tournament is currently being held in its seventh annual session, and the last event, which was organized in January 2023, was attended by a large audience of more than 5,000 people, in addition to more than 17,000 followers who watched the events online through the International Equestrian Broadcast Service.

The 2024 edition is sponsored by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Majestic Horse Care, Al Hawajer Stud, Cavalor, Bullsworth, Equitrans Logistics, the international leader in horse transport, the Equestrian and Racing Federation and Premier Motors.

It is noteworthy that in addition to the regular entry cards, which allow everyone to attend the events for free, there is an exclusive hospitality area that includes food and beverage services provided by Arth Restaurant.