Dhe interest rate for student loans from the state development bank KfW has more than doubled for new contracts since the traffic light government was in office. In October 2021 it was still 3.76 percent, in April 2023 it was 7.55 percent, the federal government said in response to a request from the CDU/CSU parliamentary group. The design of the loan conditions is basically the responsibility of the KfW, it said in the paper that was available to the dpa.

“Financial Catastrophe”

The Union fears a financial catastrophe for students. “Instead of referring to the responsibility of KfW, Federal Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger should finally do her job and ensure a practicable solution for the benefit of the many young people,” said Katrin Staffler, rapporteur for higher education policy in the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

The minister is proving once again that the worries and needs of the students are not a priority for her. KfW points out that its interest rate has risen due to the increase in the European reference interest rate Euribor. This increase is related to inflation.