The start of the season is approaching and it is no longer time to overdo the workloads. Inter players have struggled a lot in this month of preparation and now Simone Inzaghi’s staff want to capitalize on their efforts to perfect the team’s athletic condition by focusing on quality. So in the two days preceding the last friendly match of the pre-season, the Nerazzurri will not be called to a double training session, but will only be on the Appiano Gentile lawn in the morning.

In fact, the match between Inter and Villarreal is scheduled for Saturday evening in Pescara, a match for which a full house is expected at the Adriatico stadium. Inzaghi approaches the match with the best possible news: the whole group continues to work together, without exception. Sure, Robin Gosens is a couple of steps behind his teammates due to muscle fatigue that slowed him down two weeks ago, but he still has a good week to realign. After the match against the Spaniards, preparation for the debut on 13 August will begin at Lecce. The latest useful information will come from the Pescara match and next week’s training sessions, then off to the dances.