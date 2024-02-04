Inter-Juventus 1-0, Gatti's own goal and escape from the Scudetto for the Nerazzurri

Inter wins the big 'Scudetto' match against Juventus 1-0 at San Siro, thanks to Gatti's own goal and flies to 57 points, +4 on the Bianconeri and with a game to recover. After the 1-1 draw in the first leg, Inter and Juventus gave life to an intense challenge with Inzaghi's team finding the way to goal with greater continuity, finding at least two super saves from Szczesny. With this defeat, Juve remains stuck at 53 points, +4 over third-placed Milan.

Inter-Juventus 1-0, Nerazzurri fly to +4 with a game in hand

For the big match against Juve Inzaghi does not give up the attacking duo Lautaro Martinez-Thuram, with Dimarco and Darmian on the wings and Calhanoglu in the control room. Acerbi with Bastoni and Pavard in front of Sommer. Allegri, however, chooses the Vlahovic-Yildiz pair in attack with Kostic and Cambiaso on the external lanes. Rabiot returns to midfield.

Balanced and intense match, with Inter having greater possession of the ball in the first part, even if there were few goals on target. At 18' Dimarco from a tight angle, served by Pavard, volleys but the ball ends up on the outside of the net. In the 19th minute, a long throw-in by Darmian, with Thuram extending the ball with a header, for Lautaro whose conclusion is blocked by Cambiaso. Juve can't find a way to score and in the 25th minute Inter are still dangerous. On Dimarco's low cross, Thuram loses the moment to shoot but Bremer's sliding finish is decisive. The Juventus break comes in the 31st minute with an insertion by McKennie who passes to Vlahovic in the area but the Serbian misses the control and Pavard stops him. In the 37th minute Inter took the lead: Barella's cross into the area, Pavard attempted a scissors kick, the ball went towards Thuram but Gatti deflected it with his chest into his own goal, making it 1-0.

At the start of the second half the music doesn't change with the Nerazzurri continuing to push. In the 56th minute Barella widens to the left for Dimarco who crosses the shot but misses the target. A minute later Inzaghi's team was still dangerous. In the 57th minute Calhanoglu collects a short clearance from Bremer and finishes towards goal by hitting the outside post. Inter are still pressing and Gatti saves on Lautaro Martinez. Juve threatened in the 60th minute with a cross-shot from Kostic, but Mkhitaryan banished the threat and Inter started on the counterattack with Thuram trying to serve Dimarco in the center of the area rather than kicking towards the target. The match is now more open with Juve insistently looking for an equalizer and Inter trying to close it out.

In the 63rd minute Yildiz goes from the flag, Bremer passes to Vlahovic who finishes just over with an overhead kick. There are continuous reversals in front with Calhanoglu who tries from the edge but the shot ends up high. After another unexploited opportunity for Lautaro, Juve came close to equalizing: in the 67th minute Gatti tried from the edge with a powerful shot that went just to Sommer's right. With yet another change in front, a monumental opportunity in the 69th minute for Inter with Dimarco who passes the ball into the area for Barella, a right-footed volley but Szczesny's response is prodigious and saves Juve.

Allegri's team pushes insistently in search of an equalizer but is exposed to Inter's counterattacks. In the 87th minute another sensational opportunity arrives for the Nerazzurri, with two new substitutes, Dumfries who puts it in the center for Arnautovic who only in the area beats it with a sure shot but finds a superlative Szczesny who deflects it with the recall hand. In the 5' of injury time granted by referee Maresca, Juve tried to mount the final attacks but failed to score, with Inter making their first escape from the Scudetto.