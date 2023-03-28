In the device of the Sports Judge there is written only of the Nerazzurri’s gesture towards Paredes and nothing of the Argentine’s taunting of the opponent. Result: two rounds of stop for Danilo, one for the Juventus player. The Sports Court of Appeal will decide

Inter will appeal against the two-match suspension handed down by the Sports Judge to Danilo D’Ambrosio after the fiery after match of the Italian derby. According to the Nerazzurri club, the unequal treatment between the two days of stoppage inflicted on Inzaghi’s defender and the only day of Paredes is evident. The two had met after the final whistle, right under referee Chiffi’s gaze: the Nerazzurri put his hands around the Bianconero’s neck, while the latter tugged on his left ear. In the device of the Sports Judge (and therefore in the report of the match director), however, this last infraction is not noted. Despite being visible in various photos. And despite Padua’s “whistle” trying to get in the way by removing the arm with which the world champion pulls the opponent’s ear. See also Milan penalized, but it is too hard. None like Inter

RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVICE — With regard to D’Ambrosio, the Sports Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea in his ruling speaks of “non-regulatory behavior on the pitch and seriously anti-sporting conduct for having approached an opposing player at the end of the match, reacting to his provocations and squeezing him for a few moments the back of the neck, reiterating the aggressive attitude after the referee’s attempt to separate them, held back with difficulty by his teammates and from his own bench”. On Paredes, on the other hand, the press release reports “non-regulatory behavior on the pitch, for having assumed a provocative attitude towards a player of the opposing team at the end of the match, trying, after the referee’s attempt to separate them, to approach him again, detained with difficulty from his teammates and from his own bench”. However, there is no trace of Paredes’ right hand gripping the Italian’s left ear.

SPORTS COURT OF APPEAL — See also Duván Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel, goals for Atalanta's victory D’Ambrosio will miss Inter-Fiorentina due to disqualification on Saturday, but through photos and videos, Nerazzurri lawyer Angelo Capellini aims to reduce the days off from two to one. As? Simply asking for the same treatment reserved for Paredes (one shift and a fine of 10,000 euros). If the appeal is accepted, D’Ambrosio will be available to Inzaghi for the away match in Salerno on Friday 7 April.

March 27, 2023 (change March 27, 2023 | 23:17)

