The first talks have already taken place and above all the renewal of the defender, who has a lot of market, can be particularly expensive for the club. Not even the Turkish, brilliant as a director, is oriented towards giving discounts

The 6 million net plus bonuses that Inter will not give to Skriniar because the Slovak said no to the renewal of his contract and has chosen PSG, will be destined for the extensions of the other Nerazzurri “jewels”. In particular of Alessandro Bastoni and Hakan Calhanoglu, the two expiring in 2024 that the viale della Liberazione company intends to lock down as quickly as possible. When? Before the end of the season and therefore before the start of the next summer transfer market. Not to repeat a new Skriniar case.

STICKS — The left-footed defender’s permanence is considered an absolute priority because he was already in the sights of Tottenham and United last summer. He had sworn allegiance to Inter and in fact had taken off the transfer market. But since the agreement expires in 2024, the CEO Marotta and the ds Ausilio have already started the discussion to settle the file during the meeting they had with Tullio Tinti, agent of both “Basto” and Darmian, who renewed until 2024 with an option until 2025. Alessandro earns just over 3 million (he started from a fixed base of 2.8) in addition to bonuses and, thanks to the victory of the European Championship, the role of starter in the national team and key player of Inter, would like to reach 5 net plus bonuses or a million less than Barella and Lautaro, gross of the highest paid players in the locker room. Clearly the company would like to save something, stop at 4-4.5 plus bonuses related to victories and not to attendance. Because the cost containment policy must necessarily go ahead after the signing of the settlement agreement with UEFA. At the same time, however, Inter cannot run the risk of making the clubs who dream of signing him free in the summer of 2024 tempted. The case must be closed in the spring, no later. See also Inter dominated, now the season can change. Pioli is not to blame, Milan pays the transfer market - Video Gazzetta.it

CALHA TOP PERFORMANCE — In 2024, as mentioned, the contract of the Turkish player will also expire and thanks to Brozovic’s injury and the move to the control room, he is playing his best season since he has been in Italy in terms of continuity of performance. This year and next he will earn 5 million net and he too would like a touch-up to get close to 6 million. There will be discussions because the Turkish player is not lacking in Premier League sirens, but he too likes being in Milan, where he has now become the idol of the Inter fans, and this can take its toll.

DZEKO AND THE OTHERS — Expiring in 2023 instead are Dzeko, D’Ambrosio, Cordaz, Handanovic, Dalbert and Gagliardini. In addition to De Vrij of which we spoke this afternoon, in a separate article. Dzeko will be retained even if with a lower salary compared to the current 5.5 million net. Yes, but how much lower? For the Bosnian, so far the author of an important season, he is not inclined to a substantial discount despite his almost 37 years of age. In America they would welcome him with open arms (and wallet). If Handanovic decides to continue his career, another year of his contract at Inter, as deputy Onana, cannot be ruled out. Ditto for D’Ambrosio, even if he hasn’t been used much lately: Danilo is considered an important locker room man. Role, the latter, which also has Cordaz, destined to remain third goalkeeper. Discounted farewell for Dalbert and Gagliardini. See also The ovation of San Siro, the kisses to the son, the great goal: Lukaku, how many emotions!

February 6 – 21:39

