Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Many authorities and institutions in the various emirates of the country announced their full readiness and readiness for the New Year’s celebrations, amid full commitment to implementing preventive and precautionary measures to reduce the repercussions of the “Covid-19” virus, especially in light of the increase in cases of infection in the recent period, stressing the public to adhere to Measures taken to preserve the health and safety of individuals and society.

The state’s police agencies intensify their security patrols during that period of the year to control any violations or illegal behavior, while the municipalities intensify their inspection campaigns to ensure that institutions and establishments comply with health conditions and public safety in the community, as well as the dates of public transport buses and the readiness of national ambulance For any emergencies during the festivities.