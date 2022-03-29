Intel has announced the availability of the new 12th generation Intel Core i9-12900KS, introducing it as the fastest desktop processor in the world. It delivers up to 5.5 GHz of maximum turbo frequency with Intel Thermal Velocity Boost and is equipped with Intel Adaptive Boost Technology to provide a top gaming experience with 16 cores (eight Performance-cores and 8 Efficient-cores), 24 threads, 150W of base power and 30MB Intel Smart Cache. Additionally, the chip offers PCIe Gen 5.0 and 4.0 support and support for up to DDR5 4800 MT / s and DDR4 3200 MT / s. It is compatible with existing Z690 motherboards and the latest BIOS recommended for gaming. It will be available starting April 5 with a recommended list price starting at $ 739. It can be purchased worldwide and integrated into Intel’s OEM and channel partner systems. “Intel continues to push performance limits in desktop gaming with the new 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900KS processor. Based on our hybrid architecture, for the first time this processor can reach 5.5 GHz out of up to two. core, giving discerning gamers the ability to maximize performance, “said Marcus Kennedy, general manager of Gaming, Creator & Esports at Intel.