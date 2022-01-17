Insured persons of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) who receive retirement, pension for death, sickness allowance, accident allowance and imprisonment allowance, will receive, as of August, the 13th salary.

Decree 10,410, of June 30, 2020, establishes that the first installment must be paid with the August payroll and the second installment with the November payroll.

+ INSS: how to pay late contributions and plan for retirement

The decree anticipates payments due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Calendar of the first installment for those who earn up to one minimum wage

– Final benefit 1: receives on August 25th;

– Final benefit 2: receive on August 26;

– Final benefit 3: receive on August 29;

– Final benefit 4: receive on August 30th;

– Final benefit 5: you receive it on August 31;

– Final benefit 6 receives on September 1st;

– Final benefit 7: receive on September 2;

– Final benefit 8: receive on September 5th;

– Final benefit 9: receive on September 6th;

– Final benefit 0: received on September 8th.

Calendar of the first installment for those who earn more than one salary

– Final benefits 1 and 6 receive on September 1st;

– Final benefit 2 and 7: receive on September 2nd;

– Final benefit 3 and 8: receive on September 5th;

– Final benefit 4 and 9: receive on September 6th;

– Final benefit 5 and 0: received on September 8th.

Calendar of the second installment of the 13th salary

Calendar of the second installment for those who earn up to one minimum wage:

– Final benefit 1: received on November 24;

– Final benefit 2: received on November 25;

– Final benefit 3: receive on November 28;

– Final benefit 4: received on November 29;

– Final benefit 5: received on November 30th;

– Final benefit 6: receives on December 1st;

– Final benefit 7: receives on December 2nd;

– Final benefit 8: receives on December 5th;

– Final benefit 9: receives on December 6th;

– Final benefit 0: received on December 7th.

Calendar of the second installment for those who earn more than one salary:

– Final benefit 1 and 6: receive on December 1st;

– Final benefit 2 and 7: receive on December 2nd;

– Final benefit 3 and 8: receive on December 5th;

– Final benefit 4 and 9: receive on December 6th;

– Final benefit 5 and 0: received on December 7th.

