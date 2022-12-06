Healthcare and innovation at the heart of

Healthcare Innovation Forum

, the appointment for its first edition on innovations in the healthcare field to be held today, Tuesday 6 December, from 10.30, at the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome (via Alvaro del Portillo, 21). Healthcare Innovation Forum, organized by Core in collaboration with the initiative’s academic partner Campus Bio-Medico, was created with the aim of analyzing the major transformations on the subject and the potential offered by technological innovation and digitization to design the medicine of the future.

The works were opened by Carlo Tosti, president of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation and of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, and Andrea Rossi, managing director and general manager of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome as well as Codau Vice-President (Conference of the general directors of the university administrations), followed by the institutional panel in which, after a contribution from the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, the following will take part: Eugenio Guglielmelli, rector of the Campus Bio-Medico University; Vincenzo Denaro, scientific director of the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation; Maria Chiara Carrozza, president of the Cnr; Alessandro Francolini, managing director of Cicero Digital Innovation Hub Lazio and vice president of Unindustria with responsibility for University, Research and Technology Transfer relations.

Five themes at the center of the Forum, and on which the respective round tables are structured: health open innovation, health and care 4.0, health and big data and IomT (Internet of medical Things), proximity medicine, personalized therapies and new drug frontiers, sector start-up world. Many protagonists among institutional and corporate stakeholders, academics and representatives of the associative world. Speakers, among others: Massimiliano Ambra, staff of the Rectorate – Innovation and relations with industry, Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome; Silvio Brusaferro, president of the ISS, Chiara Colosimo, member of the Social Affairs Commission, Chamber of Deputies; Luigi De Costanzo, director, Elis Innovation Hub; Mara Corbo, senior value & policy manager, Medtronic Italy; Andrea Leonardo, Healthcare sales director central-Italy, Engineering; Marco Spartà, product marketing and R&D Manager, Bioduct Srl.