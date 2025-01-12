The intensity of the classic played in Jeddah was a litmus test for the physique of all the footballers. The first victim was Íñigo Martínez, who before half an hour had to throw himself on the ground to ask for a change due to a physical problem.

The Basque center back noticed a puncture in his hamstrings and quickly notified the bench. His participation had ended and he was aware of it from the first moment.

Ronald Araújo began to warm up on the wing, who had to rush in to replace the injured Martínez.

The Barça player left with severe pain and the medical tests will determine the severity of the injury and the length of time he will be out. For now, it is certain that he will miss the next league matchday.

Minutes earlier it was Kylian Mbappé who had to be treated for an involuntary stomp from Koundé. It so happened that the Frenchman was treated by Real Madrid doctors on the field, a fact that was protested by the Barça players.