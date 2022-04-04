This Monday (4th) the National Influenza Vaccination Campaign begins. The goal of the Ministry of Health is to immunize about 76.5 million people by June 3, the date scheduled for the end of the campaign.

According to the folder, 80 million doses of the trivalent Influenza vaccine, produced by the Butantan Institute and effective against strains H1N1, H3N2 and type B, will be available in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Phases

To avoid outbreaks of the disease, which can overwhelm health services and even lead to death, the ministry warns of the importance of vaccinating priority groups.

The national campaign will take place in two stages. In the first, from today to May 2, elderly people aged 60 and over and health workers will be vaccinated. The second, which runs from May 3 to June 3, is aimed at children aged between 6 months and 4 years, 11 months and 29 days; pregnant and postpartum women; Indian people; teachers; people with comorbidities; people with permanent disabilities; members of security and rescue forces and the Armed Forces; truck drivers and workers in urban and long-distance collective road transport for passengers; port workers; prison system staff; adolescents and young people from 12 to 21 years of age under socio-educational measures and persons deprived of their liberty.

In the case of children aged 6 months to under 5 years who have already received at least one dose of influenza vaccine during their lifetime, the vaccination schedule with only one dose in 2022 should be considered. For children who will be vaccinated for the first time , the orientation is to schedule the second application of the flu vaccine for 30 days after the first dose.

