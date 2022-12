Argentine President Alberto Fernandez 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec) of Argentina disclosed this Thursday (15) that the country had monthly inflation of 4.9% in November, the lowest since February. However, in the accumulated in 12 months and in the year, the Argentine price variation continues with frightening numbers.

According to Indec, interannual inflation was 92.4% last month, while the accumulated from January to November was 85.3%. In the indicator in 12 months, two sectors reached a three-digit change: apparel and footwear (122.4%) and restaurants and hotels (106.3%).