The National Electoral Institute (INE) announced the reception of 24 thousand citizen questions for the first debate between candidates for the Presidency of the Republicscheduled for next April 7.

These questions, collected through social networks and digital platforms, will be evaluated and selected for presentation during the event.

In a formal ceremony, the questions were delivered to Signa Lab, assigned to Western Institute of Technology and Higher Studies (ITESO), which will be in charge of choosing the 108 questions that will be asked during the debate.

Counselor Carla Humphrey Jordan, president of the Temporary Debates Commission (CTD), highlighted the importance of guaranteeing transparency and legality in this process.

Humphrey emphasized that the selection of the questions will be carried out following a methodology approved by the General Council of the INE, and trusted that the work carried out by Signa Lab will provide certainty and transparency to the process.

Furthermore, Humphrey Jordan stressed that the selection will be based on principles such as transparency, legality and certainty.

The question selection process consists of six stages, including obtaining a stratified sample, sorting by region, and reviewing the selected questions. According to Humphrey, from February 20 to March 21, 2024, 24,000 questions were received for the debate.

For the first time, the presidential debate will take place in the Session Hall of the General Council of the INE.

This change of location will allow greater formality and transparency in the development of the event. In addition, all stages of the process, from receiving the questions to their delivery to the moderators, are being supervised by the INE Electoral Officer.

Humberto Orozco Barba, director of External Relations of ITESO, thanked the INE for its trust and reaffirmed the institution's commitment to the consolidation of democratic culture in Mexico.

Signa Lab will be in charge of processing citizen questions and will ensure that the debate is carried out in a fair and equitable manner.

The question selection process will be carried out within a maximum period of 10 calendar days, and the 108 selected questions will be delivered to the moderators before the debate.